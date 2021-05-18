Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

AFN opened at C$41.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,614.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.77. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

