Brokers Issue Forecasts for Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

MOTS stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

