Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.17. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brookfield Property Partners traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 113638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

