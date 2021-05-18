BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Buys £49,200 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Sara Weller purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

BT.A opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.61. The stock has a market cap of £16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 151.14 ($1.97).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

