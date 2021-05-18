BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTGOF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised BT Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

BTGOF opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

