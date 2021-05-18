Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bumble in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BMBL stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

