Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Issue Dividend of $1.22

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.2182 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68.

BZLFY stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

