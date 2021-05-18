BWS Financial Boosts Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target to $30.00

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its target price upped by BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Verso stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $579.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

