Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

