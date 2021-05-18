Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.66. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

