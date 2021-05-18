Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,040 shares of company stock worth $869,981. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

