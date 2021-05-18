Cadence Bank NA Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $245.52 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.