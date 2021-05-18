Cadence Bank NA Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

