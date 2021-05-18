Cadence Bank NA Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

