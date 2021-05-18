Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,602. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

