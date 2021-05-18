CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

