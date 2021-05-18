CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.
