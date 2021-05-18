Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,160.28

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,160.28 ($15.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.72). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,115 ($14.57), with a volume of 14,747 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,087.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

