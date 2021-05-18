Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

ELY stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

