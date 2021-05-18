Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Boosted by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Cameco worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 98,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,060,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

