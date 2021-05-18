Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.72

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.72 and last traded at C$24.50, with a volume of 148317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of -250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.