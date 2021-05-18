Canaccord Genuity Lowers Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target to $30.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $14,533,000.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.