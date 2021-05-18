Canaccord Genuity Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $55.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.