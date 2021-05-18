Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,721,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

