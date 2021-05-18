Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$46.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$62.57.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

