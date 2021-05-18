Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.