Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.87 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.1068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

