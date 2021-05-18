Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.94.

CAR.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.47. 133,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,532. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.22 and a 1 year high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.91.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

