Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Shares of CP opened at $77.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

