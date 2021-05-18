Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSIQ stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

