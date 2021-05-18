Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to C$220.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $173.99 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $175.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.88.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

