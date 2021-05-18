Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

PRCH opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

