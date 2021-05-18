Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Holdings Increased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 592.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,676 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $446.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.