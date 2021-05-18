Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 548 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $938,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

