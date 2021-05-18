Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up about 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 272,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in V.F. by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 90,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

VFC opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

