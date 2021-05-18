Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

