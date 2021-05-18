Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

