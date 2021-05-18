Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

