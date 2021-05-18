Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $382.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.34 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.98 and a 200-day moving average of $352.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

