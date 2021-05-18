Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

