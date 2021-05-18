Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

