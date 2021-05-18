Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 668 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

