Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

