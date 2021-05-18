Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 183 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

