Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,257.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,968.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

