Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

