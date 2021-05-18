Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27.

