Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

