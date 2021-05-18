Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $30.04.

