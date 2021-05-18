Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.72 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

