Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SCHM opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

